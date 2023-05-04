NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Virginia jail escapee who was wanted for murdering a North Carolina deputy has been captured in Mexico, according to the FBI.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after 1:00 p.m. EST, in the state of Guerrero.

Guerrero is a state on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Authorities said the investigation to determine his exact movements since he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia on April 30, 2023, is ongoing.

Marin Sotelo had escaped from the jail in Farmville, Virginia, driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag, authorities explained.

Marin Sotelo was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

He was charged with murder after Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 11, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service had added $20,000 to the FBI’s $50,000 reward for a total of up to $70,000, for information that lead to Marin Sotelo’s arrest.

Agents still need help locating the Ford Mustang. Residents are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov if you spot it.

“FBI Charlotte, FBI Richmond, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have worked tirelessly to locate Marin Sotelo and get him into custody quickly and safely,” the FBI said on Thursday in a released statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.