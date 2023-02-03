WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A volunteer coach has been arrested in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Thursday that they had arrested and charged Brandon Lamont Mock, 37, with four counts of sexual activity with a student.

The sheriff’s office says that on Jan. 30, an SRO at Glenn High School received a tip from a community member that Mock, a volunteer coach, was sending inappropriate messages to a juvenile student. Mock is not an employee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district.

Investigators sought charges against Mock on Feb. 1 and he turned himself in.

Mock received a secured bond of $15,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the People, would like to thank all involved in assisting to remove a predator from our community and saving our most valued asset, our children. This incident is a true testament that we are better, stronger, and safer together.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.