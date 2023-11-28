ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student in Wadesboro is facing charges after bringing a gun to school, Wadesboro Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the incident Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, at Anson High School. An initial investigation revealed that a metal detector indicated a gun in the bookbag of a student and that school resource officers were able to locate the weapon.

“There have been no threats or acts of violence associated with the incident and all students, faculty, and staff are safe,” Wadesboro Police said.

The student has been charged with possession of a gun on school property and was being held at the Anson County Jail.