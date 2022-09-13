LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects are being sought after breaking into a store and stealing 23 guns, including an AR-style rifle, Lenoir Police said Tuesday.

Investigators said around 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, two suspects broke into the E-Bay and Guns Too store on Blowing Rock Blvd. by breaking the front glass door.

Twenty-three guns were stolen, including an AR Style KE Arms Lower Receiver, police said. Detectives said they believe the suspects shattered the glass display windows with a small sledgehammer.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects, believed to be men, leaving in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a late model Nissan Sentra that is possibly registered from out of state and/or a rental vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.