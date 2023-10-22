GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who crashed into a car dealership on Wilkinson Boulevard following a police chase in Gaston County is being sought, Gaston County Police said Sunday.

Officers attempted to arrest Jaiquvous Williams around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday on Carson Drive for outstanding warrants for assault. Williams was sitting in a vehicle at a residence and a gun was observed, officers said. Williams then engaged in a pursuit when officers attempted to make contact before the successful use of a tire deflation device brought the vehicle to a stop at a car dealership on Wilkinson Boulevard around 1:40 a.m.

Williams successfully fled on foot and is currently being sought.

He now faces additional charges including gun possession as a felon and drug-related charges after fentanyl was found in his vehicle, Gaston County PD said.