ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wanted fugitive has been taken into custody after attempting to strike an NC Dept. of Public Safety officer with his vehicle at Duck Arcade, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO said David Lee Winecoff, 34, was wanted for an incident that took place on Oct. 21, 2022.

Members of the NC Dept. of Public Safety were able to locate Winecoff and tried to take him into custody on a probation violation.

Officers got out of their patrol vehicles and gave multiple commands for Winecoff to get out of his truck, the RCSO said.

Winecoff reportedly refused, put his truck into gear, aimed his vehicle in the direction of one of the officers, and tried to hit the officer with his truck while driving away from the scene. The ordeal happened at the Duck Arcade located at 1012 Mooresville Road.

Warrants were then issued on Winecoff for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Nov. 6, 2022, Winecoff was located at his home by members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office CAT Team. He was taken into custody and eventually issued a $350,000 secured bond.

Authorities said two others, Miranda Dillard Head, 39, and Timothy Lee Loflin, 42, were both charged with accessory after the fact in connection to this case.