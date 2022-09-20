GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local Bojangles at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Gastonia Police said the suspect entered the restaurant armed with a handgun, threatened employees, and demanded they open the safe.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and left the area in a light-colored minivan.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle on Tuesday in the hopes that the public can help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-861-8000.

Residents may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous, police said.