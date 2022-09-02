CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been on the run since July for assault and kidnapping charges was captured this week by SWAT, and two others were charged for hiding him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brooks William Atkins, 34, of Lenoir, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, parole violation, and contempt of court.

Atkins was wanted on kidnapping and assault charges from an incident that occurred on July 22, 2022, at Enloe’s Place in Hudson, deputies said.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest on July 27 and the Sheriff’s Office said multiple attempts were made to serve the outstanding warrants on Atkins before he was located Wednesday night, Aug. 31.

Deputies were able to track down his whereabouts through Facebook and determined his current location through an internet service provider. Atkins was taken into custody without incident.

Two people, Aaron Wayne Douglas, 52, and Lisa Marie Miller Douglas, 40, who deputies said previously spoke with them about Atkins, were providing a place for him to stay while evading police.

Both Aaron and Lisa Douglas have been charged with harboring a fugitive. Both of their bonds have been set for $10,000. Atkins bond was set at $500,000.