GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who is accused of stealing a skid steer and trailer from a Mount Holly home.

The theft occurred between 3:19 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, at a house located off Lamplighter Lane in Mount Holly.

Photo: Gaston County Police

Gaston County Police said the suspect is described as a white male with long brown hair, possibly in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing a construction yellow hoodie, a bright neon yellow t-shirt, and a black ball cap, police said.

The suspect was driving what is believed to be a white GMC Envoy.

Gaston County Police said the stolen skid steer is a red and white Takeuchi TL-150. The stolen trailer is a yellow Hudson trailer.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.