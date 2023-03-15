GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are working to identify a man accused of demanding money at a convenience store in Gastonia last week.

Detectives said a suspect entered Circle K on S. New Hope Road around 2:10 a.m. and demanded a woman working at the store to open the cash register.

Surveillance video released Wednesday showed a suspect wearing glasses and a mask covering his face and nose. The man approached the employee working behind the counter and told her to open the cash register drawer.

Police said the woman told the suspect that she could not open the drawer and the man attempted to gain access behind the counter.

Video showed the suspect return to the counter and demand the employee to open the register a second time. Police said the woman told the suspect again that she could not and the man fled the store.

He was last seen on video entering the driver’s side of his car and leaving the area.

Police said the woman told investigators that the suspect kept his right hand in his jacket pocket at all times and looked down at his pocket during the attempted robbery, possibly inferring that he was armed.

Anyone with information about the incident, the suspect, or the suspect’s car is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.