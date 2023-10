YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking to I.D. a man wanted for stealing from the Lake Wylie Walmart.

Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 14, the suspect stole three Samsung 65″ televisions and a mechanics box set, officials said.

The Lake Wylie Walmart is located at 175 Highway 274 in Clover, South Carolina.