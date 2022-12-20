CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New information obtained by Queen City News regarding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari shows the stepfather drove to Michigan following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother the night of her disappearance.

Authorities expand search for missing girl to Lake Cornelius

A Mecklenburg County warrant gave a clear timeline of the events. On the night of Wednesday, November 23rd, an argument took place between Madalina Cojocari’s mother, 37-year-old Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, 60-year-old Christopher Palmiter. During the argument, Madalina went into her room, her mother said. Palmiter then drove to Michigan, where he has family, to retrieve some items. Around 11:30 a.m. the next day, Diana stated she went into Madalina’s room and she was gone. The mother said she didn’t report it until three weeks later because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband, Palmiter.

Madalina was a student at Bailey Middle School and it is unknown why she wasn’t in school that Thursday morning. The mother told the stepfather Madalina was missing on November 26th, records showed.

Madalina Cojocari’s home in Cornelius, just north of Charlotte, North Carolina

Palmiter was contacted after Madalina’s disappearance was reported and said the last time he had seen Madalina was a week before he left for Michigan.

Madalina had been living at the home, Cornelius PD has previously said.

The search for Madalina continued on Monday and expanded to Lake Cornelius, which is part of Lake Norman. Neighbors we spoke with described the couple as nice, but quiet, and would see Madalina each day getting off the school bus and coming home from school.

Charlotte FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations are now involved in the investigation.