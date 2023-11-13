MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over the last month deputies verified the addresses of the 1,058 registered sex offenders in the county, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the annual operation ran this year from Monday, October 9 through Friday, November 10.

According to authorities, they made 1,701 verification attempts, verified 794, found 16 violations and issued 7 warrants.

As registered offenders change their information, deputies will verify the changes and continue follow-ups, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The public can utilize the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry on the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations’s website to see where offenders are registered in their area.

Anyone with information about a sex offender’s location not matching their registered address is asked to call the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 704-336-8730.