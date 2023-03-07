CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Arrest warrants were obtained Monday for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in west Charlotte in June 2022, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused 38-year-old Keith Lamar Campbell of killing Addison Lipscomb in a shooting on Tuckaseegee Road on June 8, 2022.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tuckaseegee Road where they found the 33-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced Lipscomb dead on the scene, authorities said.

Detectives identified Campbell as a suspect. On March 6, they obtained arrest warrants for him for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Campbell is in custody at the Mountain View Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine on unrelated charges.

He will be served with the warrants and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after he completes his active sentence.