WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8.

At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The shooting happened at the Northwood apartment complex. About four vehicles were struck by gunfire.

No one was hurt, but we’re told that there are multiple different people who are being sought.

The police department does not know if there was a motive but added that situations like these are often targeted.

A neighbor managed to catch the shooting on camera. The video shows four people walking up the street, then up toward a tree, before firing into a truck. Bullets also appear to hit other vehicles and a house. The people then run down the street out of frame.

The neighbor said he’s tired of people being scared and wants other people in the community to see what families are up against with crimes happening in their neighborhoods.