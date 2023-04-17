WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

At around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 200 block of Countryside Court after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital and is considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that a white passenger car followed the victim into an apartment complex and fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle striking him in the head. The shooting caused a crash with several parked cars.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area, according to investigators. It has not been located and there is no further suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.