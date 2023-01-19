WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday.

FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus.

Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told about a gun being fired, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers were told to specifically check Wilson Hall, Brown Hall and the Donald J. Reaves Student Center.

Not long after the first report, officers got a second report of a man with a gun in the R.J. Reynolds Center.

WSPD officers met with WSSU officers and searched the buildings. They didn’t find any guns, evidence of a shooting or witnesses who saw a shooting.

There have currently been no reports of anyone being the victim of a violent crime on the campus of WSSU or the surrounding area on Wednesday night.

WSSU was locked down as a precaution, and the lockdown has now been lifted.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.