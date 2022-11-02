SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store.
Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies.
The photos also included images of two vehicles — a minivan and an SUV — that were driven to Lowe’s Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
One photo appears to show a man carrying several items. Another photo shows a masked man operating a motorized shopping cart at the Lowe’s store at 10845 U.S. 15-501, according to police.
Officers said anyone with information about the people or vehicles should call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110.
“All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously,” police said.