FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is accused of taking three children without permission from an apartment in Fort Mill Sunday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jami’la Earvin (YCSO)

Deputies said 23-year-old Jami’la Earvin left with the children from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Authorities said Earvin, who is related to the children, was driving a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with a South Carolina Temporary Tag # IV1023V.

Her direction of travel was unknown.

Family members reportedly told investigators that they had not been able to get in contact with Earvin and noticed that she did not take car seats, changes of clothes and formula for the infant with her.

The children were identified as Roy’Ale Dean, 7, Ta’Zarlah McKinney, 5, and Ja’Hanie McKinney, 9 months.

Earvin was described as 5’3” tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her leg, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.