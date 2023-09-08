LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is facing additional charges in Caldwell County after officers seized a bag containing fentanyl at an elementary school on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Whitnel Elementary School’s resource officer was notified by a parent of a student that a bag containing a white powdery substance was found on the school property.

That turned out to be 6.7 grams of fentanyl, officials said. The school resource officer identified that the bag belonged to 27-year-old Keaisha Allya Winker and it was left as she was dropping her kid off at school.

A short time later, officers with the Lenoir Police Department obtained warrants and arrested Winkler.

Officials used a search warrant at Winkler’s home in Hudson and found an additional 59 grams of fentanyl.

Keaisha Winkler, 27, is charged with the following:

2 counts of trafficking opiates

3 counts of possessoin with intent to sell and deliver controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, child care center, or park.

1 count of maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance.

Winkler was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a secured bond of $1 million, according to officials. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday in District Court in Lenoir.

On Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, police say they responded to the 200 block of Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir after they were tipped by a confidential source that eventually led to Winkler’s initial arrest.

Authorities advised about 145 grams of fentanyl was found during the undercover investigation.

Officials said the quantity amounts to about 1,400 doses with a street value of $87,000.

“Officers with both agencies (Lenoir PD and Caldwell County SO) have been working around the clock to locate and identify large-scale fentanyl distributors, due to the increased number

of overdoses that have been reported within Lenoir and Caldwell County,” a spokesperson wrote.