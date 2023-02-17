KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over six and a half pounds of cocaine that was shipped to a home in Kershaw were seized by narcotics agents Monday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said agents received information on Feb. 13 that a parcel containing cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the continental United States to an address in Kershaw.

The parcel was intercepted by investigators and tested. Authorities said it contained two large bricks of compressed powder.

Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the parcel contained over $180,000 worth of cocaine.

Undercover officers from various agencies conducted a “controlled delivery” of the parcel to Quanisha Lashay Manago, 28, at a home on West Richland Street Monday afternoon.

Quanisha Lashay Manago (LCSO)

Manago and another woman were present when the parcel was delivered.

Investigators said Manago took the parcel from the undercover agent in front of the house and put it into the back seat of a car in the yard.

As she started to get in the driver’s seat, agents moved in and both were detained without incident.

Investigators said they searched the home and found a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. She was denied bond.