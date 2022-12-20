TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death at a home in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on US Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 20.

Deputies found 39-year-old Timothy Crane inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Taylor Adele Snook was arrested after an investigation by detectives and charged with murder.

She is being held without bond, authorities said. Her first court appearance was scheduled for January 9, 2023.