IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she stole a semi-truck with a trailer and led authorities on a chase before she was arrested.

The initial theft was reported on Monday, Aug. 29, at Home Run Market along Turnersburg Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses at the store said the truck was last seen traveling on Jane Sowers Road.

Later that day, deputies got a call about a vehicle driving in a reckless manner on River Hill Road in east Iredell County. The vehicle was later spotted again at the intersection of River Hill Road and Mocksville, driving erratically. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop.

A police chase began and deputies were able to stop the truck on Sain Road. The driver was identified as Samantha Ann Kesler. She was taken into custody without incident.

Once in custody, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office discovered the 37-year-old woman broke into a car in an attempt to steal it. They said Kesler then broke into a garage and stole a set of truck keys she used to steal the truck, which had a gun inside it. The victim approached Kesler to get her to stop; Kesler then drove toward the victim aggressively in an attempt to run over the victim over, deputies said.

The victim was able to get out of the way of the vehicle without being stuck, deputies said.

The stolen semi-truck with the trailer was returned to the owners. Deputies also recovered about $34,500 worth of stolen property.

Kesler faces multiple charges including felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm.

Kesler was issued a $53,000 secured bond.