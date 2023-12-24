MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made after a robbery at a bank in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Officers responded to the Truist Bank on Fincher Farm Road around 9:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a report of a robbery.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Bank staff told officers that an unknown female entered the bank and demanded cash before leaving the scene in a black sedan.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Ariel Janmarie Anderson. Later on Saturday, police say Anderson was found and arrested with common law robbery.

She was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail where she was booked on a $10,000 secured bond.