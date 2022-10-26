Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a deadly shooting in Pageland, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to the 300 block of North Oak Street on Oct. 25 where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

Christin Ann Welch was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no further danger to the public.