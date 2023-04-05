CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday after a 28-year-old woman was found shot to death in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting on April 4 around 3 p.m. in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane where officers found Illya Armstead suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said a suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Shaniyah McClain, was found nearby and taken into custody.

McClain was interviewed by homicide detectives and charged with murder.

CMPD said detectives are not looking for additional suspects, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.