SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department.

On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and South Ash streets area in Nash county.

As police made their way toward S. Ash St., dispatch notified them that a large disturbance took place and multiple bystanders were hit by a vehicle.

After arriving, officers said a woman was involved in an altercation outside of police jurisdiction.

The woman was able to find the subjects involved at Jay’s Place, where she arrived and attempted to retaliate, according to a release from the police department.

Police said after she was refused entry into the bar due to the circumstances, she hit multiple customers with her car.

Officers said that it is unknown who fired the gunshots because bystanders and bar management are not cooperating with police.

None of the victims needed medical treatment and police said no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Hope Police Department at 252-478-5197.