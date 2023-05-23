The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman as part of a drug investigation on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies say a 67-year-old woman is facing drug charges.

Authorities say they investigated Vicki Lynn Davis over complaints of selling illegal narcotics. During the investigation, they purchased methamphetamine totaling over 28 grams from Davis.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Davis and charged her with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWISD methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possessing methamphetamine.

Davis is at the Richmond County Jail under a $300,000 secure bond.