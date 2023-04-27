FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges stemming from a wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 77 in York County that killed four people, including a five-year-old.

Rolesha Spears was charged with four counts of felony DUI and one count of felony child endangerment for her role in the crash in 2021.

According to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to calls around 12:30 a.m. on October 10, 2021, along I-77 near mile marker 80. They found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash.

Investigators said a car with three people inside was traveling northbound when it was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Spears was identified as the driver of the wrong-way vehicle. A five-year-old passenger in her car was killed in the crash. Authorities said the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

During her trial Thursday, it was revealed that Spears’ blood alcohol level was .258 when she arrived at the hospital.

All three occupants in the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead on the scene. All three were wearing seatbelts. They were later identified Rock Hill residents Jasmine Givens, 27, who was the driver, Briasia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17. The occupants were related, according to the coroner’s office.

Spears was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her DUI charges and another 10 years on the child endangerment charge.