FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.

This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville.

When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and witnesses said “the suspect had thrown a woman from the balcony.”

After searching the area, police said they found the victim about 20 feet into a wooded area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and in “life-threatening condition.”

Police said the suspect was caught and arrested, and this was not a “random act of violence.”

This is still under investigation.

If you know anything, call Detective M. O’Hara at (910) 605-6393 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).