CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Durham in February was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Charlotte Wednesday, according to the Durham Police Department.

Authorities said Nicole Shaneece Green, 48, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Gregory Newsome.

Newsome was found shot on February 5 near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street in Durham. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

On April 13, a U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Green in the 2600 block of Celia Avenue in Charlotte, police said. She was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators said the shooting was not random.