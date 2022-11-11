RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified.

Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.

Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.

Having a “reasonably good idea” of where he had gone, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the Delaware Violent Crime Safe Streets Task Force was contacted. However, he did not say how investigators knew Ross was headed to Delaware.

“Eighteen days after their bodies were located, members of the Delaware task force were able to apprehend (Issiah) Ross,” Sheriff Blackwood said. He was taken into custody on Oct. 5 and appeared in court on Oct 18.

Issiah Ross will be tried as an adult on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods. Their bodies were found on the afternoon of Sept. 18 by two ATV riders on a trail off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kathryn Hubbard and Kayla Morton contributed to this article.