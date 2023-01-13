LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman and a severe gunshot wound to a teenager during a violent home invasion on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 991 15th Street on Thursday night. They found a 15-year-old and a 35-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The deputies treated the wounded until EMS personnel arrived.

EMS took the teen to a medical facility for treatment while declaring the woman dead at the scene. The Lancaster coroner arrived and will conduct an autopsy at an undetermined date.

Deputies said a 39-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and two male teens aged 15 and 13 lived at home.

After securing the scene, authorities conducted an investigation. They learned that the man got a knock at the door. When he asked the person at the entrance to identify themselves, two men in dark clothing forced open the entry.

The man struggled with the intruders. During the struggle, somebody fired a gun. The intruders fled the scene on foot.

While no arrests have been made, Sheriff Barry Faile does not believe the nearby area’s residents are in danger.

“This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” said Sheriff Faile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot. We are working hard to identify the two men who did this. We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

Dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com

Click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.