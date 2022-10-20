BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A YMCA daycare employee is accused of sharing out obscene material in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Charges are pending review by the District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.