MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee.

Kendra Sprouse (Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities identified the employee as 35-year-old Kendra Sprouse.

Sprouse was assigned to Salem Elementary School with the YMCA, the sheriff’s office said. The alleged incident happened at W.A. Young Elementary School after students from Salem were combined at that location.

“We were informed of alleged inappropriate behavior by a member of our afterschool staff at Salem Elementary School. We immediately terminated the individual’s employment, notified the school, and engaged local authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively informed the parents and guardians of the 47 children in the program,” Gerry Knox said, the director of financial development for the YMCA of Catawba Valley

The former employee’s background checks did not indicate any criminal activity, Knox said.

“YMCA of Catawba Valley takes very seriously the safety and well-being of the children in our care. In addition to careful screening and a national background check prior to employment, our Y checks all membership records, including all staff, against the National Sex Offender Registry daily. All staff at YMCA-licensed childcare sites are required to obtain an NCDCDEE Qualifying Letter which involves an SBI Background Check and live-scan fingerprinting,” Knox said.

Sprouse was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age, and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.

She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Authorities said all parents or guardians of children that were possibly exposed to the incident have been contacted.