FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside a home Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police arrived they found Julian Wright, 20, inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Wright died at the scene, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the individuals involved were known to each other and were inside Wright’s residence,” the news release said. “An interaction between the individuals led to Wright being shot.”

Police earlier told CBS 17 that they were conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.