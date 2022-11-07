MADISON, Tenn. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said.

Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

She was reported missing two days later and was also spotted at a home in Tellico Plains, which is about five miles from the North Carolina border, police said.

Madisonville police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation into Walker’s disappearance.

On Saturday, Walker was found dead in “a remote area” of Monroe County, according to a news release from Madisonville police.

Police have not revealed the names of the two people who are in custody.

“This is still an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time,” the news release said.