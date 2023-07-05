ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway near Salisbury following a deadly shooting, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Dept. responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday night, July 2, shortly before 12 a.m. at the Zaxby’s located on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Otha Keith Sherill, 49, was found at the restaurant suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the sheriff’s report.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting took place near the intersection of Jake Alexander and Harrison Road, which is outside of the Salisbury City limits, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

There is no mention of a suspect or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.