PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was detected near Pineville Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was centered just west of Pineville near the South Carolina state line.

A USGS map showed the location just off of Hwy 51 along Sugar Creek.

Several people reported feeling the earthquake, according to USGS responses.

There were no immediate reports of damage.