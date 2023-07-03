CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some colleges and universities could already be looking for alternative methods to diversify their student bodies, after the United States Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action last week.

Dr. Mark Henderson, head of admissions at University of California Davis Medical School, developed a method to evaluate applicants by more than just their test scores and grad-point average, but rather also factoring in the economic and educational barriers they’ve faced on the road to that application.

Henderson, along with his colleague Peter Franks, came up with this new method years ago to understand the whole scope of who an applicant is and how they got to where they are. It’s called the “Socioeconomic Disadvantage Scale” or SED.

“It basically is socioeconomic variables that are in every single application, in the medical school application,” Henderson said. “So, that was turned into a scale from essentially zero to 99, which is a numeric scale.”

Those variables consist of things like: whether the applicant’s parents graduated from college, if they had to work to put themselves through school or the income level of their household. All of the applicants’ answers are combined to come up with a grade from 0 to 99, depending on the level of adversity they’ve had to overcome.

“I think it’s different: a grade point average of 3.6, when you’re working full-time, and your dad never went to college, it’s different from a grade point of 3.6, when you went to an Ivy League school, and both of your parents are physicians, right?” Henderson explained. “It’s different. It’s not that one’s better than the other, but it’s context.”

And Henderson said having that context has resulted, in part, to UC Davis being one of the most diverse medical schools in the country, without utilizing race as a factor in admissions at all.

Kevin Briones, a first-generation college graduate from UNC Charlotte, feels factoring in a student’s socioeconomic status is a better way to achieve diversity, rather than just considering their race.

“I grew up off U.S. 29 in a trailer park, I spent my first years there, and I could relate more with the people that I grew up with in that trailer park than I could with, you know, somebody that comes from a wealthy background, even if they are the same race as me,” Briones said.

Ben Sidbury, general counsel for Wingate University, said they could end up using Henderson’s SED scale, or “adversity scores.”

“I think a lot of colleges are probably doing that as we speak, that’s going to be the next,” Sidbury said. “The next approach to how I think they try to comply with the ruling and still achieve a diverse class.”

Henderson said he’s been taking calls from colleges and universities across the country, asking about his socioeconomic disadvantage scale, and hopes more admissions departments dedicate the time to implement it.

“I feel like you have to stick with this,” Henderson said. “Otherwise, you’re not going to change this kind of stuff. It’s taken a long time to get here.”

Henderson said he just gave a talk at Duke University a few weeks ago, so the socioeconomic disadvantage scale could be implemented here in North Carolina sometime soon.