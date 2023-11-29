CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Parents in Cabarrus County Schools now have a chance to speak up about changes to attendance zones, which start next school year.

The school district is undergoing a district-wide realignment, meaning some students will have to change schools next school year.

The school district held community meetings this week, and parents can ask questions online and submit an online parent survey by December 15th.

More than 35,200 students are currently enrolled in Cabarrus County Schools.

In seven or eight years, district officials say that number could grow to more than 40,000 students.

“The growth has been immense; the businesses are attracted here because it’s a wonderful place to live,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki.

It’s a good problem to have but challenging for schools to plan.

“This is a very long-range plan; this is to help us make decisions that will not put us in a position where we’re scrambling to make realignment decisions later,” said Denise Adcock, board chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Education.

Cabarrus County Schools hired a company, Cooperative Strategies, to help them with realignment plans. In drawing up new attendance zones, the district says the following factors are considered: utilization, feeder patterns, diversity and proximity to schools.

Starting next school year, some students will have to switch schools because of new attendance zones.

No decision has been made yet on the final plan, but the district has just rolled out three different scenario maps, “A, B and C.”

The slanted lines on the maps represent areas where students would be changing schools.

“From kids’ perspective, that’s their primary right? If we talk about changing their schools, the first thing they say is, ‘We have made friends here; we love the teachers; I don’t want to go,” said Ganesh Sridhar, a parent in Cabarrus County Schools.

Sridhar has a kindergartener. His neighborhood, Founders Reserve in Harrisburg, just had an attendance zone change several years ago, and students had to switch schools then.

“If that changes and let’s say from her current elementary, she is going to a different middle school than what her other classmates are going to go into, that’s going to cause some anxiety definitely for us,” said Sridhar.

The district says the goal is not to piecemeal the realignment at individual schools but plan for where the greatest growth is and try and get ahead of it.

“I think the first thing I want to say to the parents is we are empathetic to their concerns; we don’t take this lightly. We’re not going in there to just try and upset the apple cart and just move people to move people. We’re trying to get the district set up for long-term success,” said Dr. Kopicki.

The long-range plan also calls for a rebuild of an elementary school, three new elementary schools, two high school rebuilds and one new high school.

The school board is set to take a final vote on the realignment in February.