WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Weather-related issues have caused closures and delays in the Queen City viewing area Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, Ashe County Schools announced they would close their schools on Tuesday. Officials cited snow-covered roads and wind chill in the decision. The school designated the closure as an optional teacher workday for staff.

Also on Tuesday, Catawba County Schools announced a partial closure. The system said extensive power outages in the St. Stephens area resulted in the decision to close six schools.

Those impacted are St. Stephens High School, Arndt Middle School, St. Stephens Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary, Clyde Campbell Elementary, and Webb A. Murray Elementary.

School officials said their primary concern is ensuring our students and staff’s safety and well-being, and the current timeline for power restoration is 24-48 hours, with Springs Road being closed from Kool Park Road to Section House Road.