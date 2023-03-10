NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bill in the North Carolina legislature aims to keep kids from dropping out of school.

The legislation raises the age for students to be able to drop out of school in N.C. from 16 to 18.

Jose Hernandez-Paris was 12 years old when he came from Colombia to Charlotte.

“It was a difficult period because being an immigrant child, not speaking the language and adapting to a new culture, it’s a challenge,” said Hernandez-Paris.

He says his grades weren’t good, he didn’t see a way to go to college, and he needed to work to help his family.

“I ended up dropping out halfway through 11th grade and decided to work and go to school at night,” said Hernandez-Paris.

The decision eventually caught up with him.

“You make these choices that you later regret, and I regret dropping out of school,” said Hernandez-Paris.

Hernandez-Paris was 18 years old when he decided to drop out of school.

He supports a bill in the N.C. legislature that would raise a student’s age to drop out of high school from 16 to 18.

“I can’t imagine at the age of 16 having the maturity and the awareness to decide to leave school because you don’t quite get the importance of that at that age,” said Hernandez-Paris.

Hernandez-Paris made up for it, getting his high school diploma and, later, around 35, a college degree.

“I have kids, and I realized if I wanted to ask them to go to college, I had to show them myself that it was possible,” said Hernandez-Paris.

Jose is now executive director of Charlotte’s Latin American coalition.

He’s giving students the guidance he wished he had all those years ago.

“We’re placing individuals like me who can talk to a kid and say, ‘Don’t drop out, you’re going to be ok,’ and this is what you have to do,” said Hernandez-Paris.

N.C. House Bill 206 to raise the dropout age is currently in the Education K-12 Committee in Raleigh.