CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Universities throughout the area are now evaluating their admissions policies after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that using race as a factor when admitting students is unconstitutional.

Students at UNC Charlotte have mixed emotions on the Court’s ruling that UNC Chapel Hill and Harvard University violated the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Kevin Briones just became a first-generation college graduate, and said he himself probably benefitted from affirmative action, yet thinks this ruling has pros and cons.

“I grew up off U.S. 29, in a trailer park,” Briones said. “I spent my first years there, and I could relate more with the people that I grew up with in that trailer park than I could with, you know, somebody that comes from a wealthy background, even if they are the same race as me.”

Kevin Briones, who’s Hispanic, just graduated from UNC Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He sees the benefits affirmative action potentially offered for students like himself, but feels universities need to focus more on outreach and recruitment for low-income students, not just for students of a certain race.

“I don’t think affirmative action would be needed, if universities actually knew to go into low-income neighborhoods, and attract students and really enable them to really feel like they’re capable of succeeding in college, or even high school,” Briones said.

Briones is concerned this decision might impact the diversity of UNCC’s student body. But representatives from the university said they do not use race as a factor in admissions decisions, though they are now evaluating all processes to ensure it is in compliance with the ruling.

For a private school like Wingate University, General Counsel Ben Sidbury said staff has been preparing for this ruling for months.

“This case was a surprise to no one,” Sidbury said. “I think most colleges have spent the last nine months doing that, including Wingate, you know, we’ve prepared with our undergrad and graduate programs to prepare for this case.”

Sidbury does think colleges and universities will still have some legal standing to factor in a student’s background through admissions essays.

“There’s a line in the opinion and it says, ‘at the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life,’” Sidbury continued. “I do think it’s going to give a lot of autonomy for colleges and universities to at least consider how race has affected an applicant’s life as part of the total admissions decision.”

What Sidbury is referring to is similar to what Ken Marcus, founder of the Brandeis Center, is concerned about.

“Here’s the question: Will colleges really take today’s decision to heart?” Marcus asked. “Or will they look for ways to evade the substance of the opinion, we will need to look closely to see whether college is really focused on merit? Or whether they use proxies in order to achieve racial ends without being too obvious or explicit about it.”

Wen Fa, an attorney for the Beacon Center, wrote an amicus brief on behalf of Students for Fair Admissions, and is thrilled with the Court’s decision.

“I personally immigrated to the United States from China, at a young age, and I know that the threat of collectivism is something that’s very demeaning and very, very harmful to individuals,” Fa said. “So I think overall, this decision is huge in terms of allowing each individual to be treated as an individual.”

Davidson College President Doug Hicks is disappointed with the decision. He released the following statement: