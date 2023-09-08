(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released the School Performance Data for the entire state this week for the 2022-23 school year.

We broke down the scores by school district, highlighting the highest-scoring high, middle, and elementary schools in each one in the Queen City News coverage area.

Further, the district’s top school for growth was also recognized. The status is an indication of the progress that students in the school made over the previous year.

Schools receive an A for 85-100, B for 70-84, C for 55-69, D for 40-54, and F for less than 40.

Schools that are the only ones for its grade level are marked with an asterisk(*). Charter and specialty schools, like “middle colleges,” are not included.

See how your school and district overall fared below. After Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the rest are in alphabetical order:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

School Performance Score

High: Providence High School, 92

Middle: Jay M. Robinson Middle, 89

Elementary: Polo Ridge Elementary, 90

Average: 60.2

Top Growth Score: Providence High, Ardrey Kell High, Jay M. Robinson Middle, Bailey Middle, Paw Creek Elementary, Coulwood STEM Academy, Renaissance West STEAM Academy, Nations Ford Elementary (100)

Alexander County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Alexander Central High, 72*

Middle: West Alexander Middle, 71

Elementary: Bethlehem Elementary, 72

Average: 62.9

Top Growth Score: West Alexander Middle (91.9)

Anson County

School Performance Score

High: Anson High, 42*

Middle: Anson Middle, 29*

Elementary: Peachland-Polkton Elementary, 69

Average: 43.2

Top Growth Score: Lilesville Elementary (83.1)

Ashe County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Ashe County High, 62*

Middle: Ashe County Middle, 73*

Elementary: Mountain View Elementary, 74

Average: 70.7

Top Growth Score: Westwood Elementary (91.9)

Avery County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Avery County High, 61*

Middle: Cranberry Middle, 71

Elementary: Banner Elk Elementary, 88

Average: 66.9

Top Growth Score: Crossnore Elementary, 93.8

Burke County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Robert L. Patton High School, 77

Middle: Liberty Middle, 73

Elementary: Drexel Elementary, 73

Average: 64.7

Top Growth Score: Drexel Elementary (94.4)

Cabarrus County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Cox Mill High, 86

Middle: Harris Road Middle, 87

Elementary: Cox Mill Elementary, 87

Average: 67.2

Top Growth Score: Hickory Ridge Middle, Harris Road Middle (100)

Caldwell County Schools

School Performance Score

High: South Caldwell High, 63

Middle: Granite Falls Middle, 66

Elementary: Lower Creek Elementary, 71

Average: 56.8

Top Growth Score: Hudson Elementary (87)

Catawba County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Bandys High, 81

Middle: Jacobs Fork Middle, 66

Elementary: Sherrills Ford Elementary, 77

Average: 61.9

Top Growth Score: Bandys (95.4)

Cleveland County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Crest High, 69

Middle: Kings Mountain Middle, 64

Elementary: Casar Elementary, 79

Average: 60.2

Top Growth Score: Casar Elementary (94.8)

Gaston County Schools

School Performance Score

High: South Point High, 82

Middle: Cramerton Middle, 83

Elementary: New Hope Elementary, 74

Average: 59.1

Top Growth Score: Cramerton Middle, Bessemer City Middle (100)

Iredell-Statesville Schools

School Performance Score

High: Lake Norman High, 77

Middle: The Brawley School, 86

Elementary: Woodland Heights Elementary, 82

Average: 61.75

Top Growth Score: Woodland Heights Middle (89.2)

Kannapolis City Schools

School Performance Score

High: A.L Brown, 51*

Middle: Kannapolis Middle, 37*

Elementary: Jackson Park Elementary, 71

Average: 49.6

Top Growth Score: Jackson Park Elementary (91.1)

Hickory City Schools

School Performance Score

High: Hickory High School, 64*

Middle: Northview Middle, 56

Elementary: Oakwood Elementary, 72

Average: 58.4

Top Growth Score: Oakwood Elementary (84.9)

Lincoln County Schools

School Performance Score

High: North Lincoln High, 76

Middle: North Lincoln Middle, 72

Elementary: Union Elementary, 79

Average: 65.8

Top Growth Score: Iron Station Elementary (91.1)

Mooresville Graded School District

School Performance Score

High: Mooresville High, 74*

Middle: Mooresville Middle, 54*

Elementary: South Elementary, 73

Average: 66.1

Top Growth Score: East Mooresville Intermediate (91.4)

Newton-Conover Schools

School Performance Score

High: Newton-Conover High, 63*

Middle: Newton-Conover Middle, 58*

Elementary: Shuford Elementary, 66

Average: 64

Top Growth Score: Shuford (81.9)

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

School Performance Score

High: East Rowan High, 64

Middle: China Grove Middle, 47

Elementary: Mount Ulla Elementary, 67

Average: 46.1

Top Growth Score: Bostian Elementary (93.3)

Richmond County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Richmond Senior High, 60*

Middle: Hamlet Middle, 61

Elementary: Mineral Springs Elementary, 63

Average: 57.5

Top Growth Score: Hamlet Middle (90.9)

Stanly County Schools

School Performance Score

High: West Stanly High, 62

Middle: West Stanly Middle, 69

Elementary: Locust Elementary, 78

Average: 58.5

Top Growth Score: West Stanly Middle, 93.1

Union County Schools

School Performance Score

High: Marvin Ridge, 94

Middle: Weddington Middle, 93

Elementary: Weddington Elementary, 89

Average: 71.2

Top Growth Score: Cuthbertson High (100)