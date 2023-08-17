CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are back in session on Aug. 28.

As of Aug. 17, the district has more than 522 teacher vacancies and 32 bus driver openings.

“We have 32 driver vacancies in CMS and 50 drivers on approved medical leave,” said Tom Miner, Operations Specialist for CMS. “We have been working all summer to fill as many roles as we can.”

Miner says the district is in a better position than this time last year because the transportation team optimized routes to better use the drivers already on staff.

“We’re starting this school year with 840 buses; that’s down 86 from where we were last year, so we’ve had to get creative with routing,” Miner said.

CMS plans to start using the new tool Alpha Route in September. It’s a transportation management software that has already been malfunctioning in nationwide districts.

“We really just use this for families to request buses; they can put in an alternate stop request or use it to request a stop,” Miner said.

CMS transportation leaders say the technology supports the team of more than a dozen route planners working to map out the safest, most efficient way for 840 buses to make 30,000 stops daily.

“We’re certainly dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s,” Miner said. “Our entire routing team has been working all summer to look at and analyze routes and figure out best traffic flows across Mecklenburg County to make sure we’ve got everything ready to go.”

As for teacher vacancies, the latest numbers show 249 Elementary School teacher vacancies, 127.5 Middle School instructor openings, and 145.5 High School teacher openings.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMS will host another bus class in September to attract interested drivers. You can apply for openings here.