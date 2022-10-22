DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability.

“Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll in,” college student Julia Lau said.

For Lau, a $70,000-year institution was the right fit.

The now senior and first-generation college student is about to graduate from Davidson College without any student loans.

“That is something that I am very grateful that I don’t have to worry about because I know that it is a really big burden to have to worry about financial stresses while being enrolled at school,” Lau said.

The average loan debt for a recent graduate in the U.S. is around $30,000.

In recent years, more colleges across the country have been trying to make college more accessible but have eliminated student loans from their financial aid packages.

In 2007, Davidson College became the first liberal arts college in the country to do this with its Davidson’s Trust.

“It was the college stepping forward to offer a great opportunity to students, providing access to Davidson, but making it more affordable for people who otherwise not been able to afford a Davidson education.”

The Davidson Trust is a need-based financial aid program that replaces student loans with grant scholarship aid.

The college provides about 50% of its students with financial assistance without the use of loans.

The college says since the policy change, application numbers have increased, and the campus has become more diverse.

“It’s definitely more diverse and sees a wider range of socio-economic statuses and people coming from different states across the U.S. and around the world. Seeing the ethnic diversity around our school since I first came to Davidson.”

The money for the Davidson Trust comes from donations and the college’s endowment.