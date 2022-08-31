DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four-time NBA Champion and Davidson College graduate Stephen Curry finally received his degree Wednesday afternoon.

Curry finished his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology back in May but couldn’t walk the stage; he was on his way to winning another NBA Championship.

“I made a promise that I would finish,” said Curry. “Coach always talks about ‘finish what you started, finish strong.'”

Hundreds of people came out to see Curry walk the stage.

So many, in fact, a ticket lottery was set up to be as fair as possible to fans and alumni. Some flew as far as Texas, Alabama, and even California to see the Golden State legend.

The doors opened at 1:00 p.m., but many were outside since about 11:30 a.m.

Students were on the arena floor, ticket lottery winners on the second level, and general admission at the top.

“I live in Huntsville, Alabama. We made it just in time for our connecting flight, so we actually made it here,” said Alex White, who was at the graduation. “Well, Curry, I just like him and some players. I’m not putting out any names, but he uses his fame for good he does other things, and he’s just a great guy.”

In all, there were three acts.

“It’s not a have to; it’s I want to,” said Curry.

