DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Davidson College unveiled new branding ahead of the fall 2023 semester.

The private liberal arts institution launched a logo Wednesday that links the letters D and C, which the school says reflects the combined strength of the community. They are paired with the words “Davidson College” and all in the same style of exclusively designed text, derived from chiseled engraving.

That single logo will serve all aspects of Davidson: academics, athletics and arts.

A redesigned wildcat image features edges and angles reflective of the lettering in the new logo, as well as the familiar wildcat statue across from the Baker Sports Complex. The school’s athletics teams have been referred to as the Davidson Wildcats; the athletics website will see some tweaks as well.

The old Davidson Wildcat logo.

The school said the branding images reflect the dynamic qualities that help define the Davidson experience.

“Davidson performs at the highest levels,” said Davidson College President Doug Hicks, “in academics, in athletics, in the arts — in every way. The images we use to represent Davidson should consistently reflect that quality, that level of excellence.”

The college’s visual identity, its brand, also should be distinctive, Hicks said: “It should be unmistakably Davidson.”

Davidson partnered over the past eight months with an expert design firm. The college said a diverse group of students, faculty, staff and alumni helped research, design and refine the key elements of the college’s visual identity.

Davidson will transition to the new logo and wildcat in the coming months, and prominent venues and gear will quickly showcase the new images. Crews finishing the new football stadium already are planning the oversized, red “DC” for the 50-yard line, and all students and employees will receive T-shirts with the new logo this month.