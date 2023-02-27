DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Davidson men’s basketball coach and athletics director Terry Holland has died, the college’s administration announced on Monday.

He was 80. A cause of death was not given.

As a player, Holland led Davidson to its first-ever top 10 national ranking in the ’60s and finished his career ranked top five all-time in school scoring and rebounding.

When the legendary head coach Lefty Driessel left Davidson to take over the Maryland job, Holland took over as men’s basketball coach after serving under Driessel as an assistant. He was a three-time SoCon coach of the year over a five-year span before taking the Virginia head coaching position.

He’d later return to serve as Wildcats athletics director for five years and also briefly served as the AD at Eastern Carolina University.

Coach Bob McKillop released the following statement.

Terry Holland was one of Davidson’s treasures. As a student-athlete, as a coach, as an administrator, as an alum, he set a standard of excellence that was built upon a foundation of honor and integrity. His life as a husband, father, grandfather and friend reflected these virtues to all who had the fortune to know him. He was a man of grace and dignity and became a hero to me. I, we, all of us are better because Terry Holland touched us.